The Italian Irish

Sir, – We are launching a research project into the culture and history of long-established families of Italian origin in Ireland, to explore and document the many ways in which they have contributed to Irish culture and society over the years.

As part of our research, we intend to carry out a series of informal recorded interviews with people of Italian descent about their family history and memories, including details about when their families arrived in Ireland and their individual experiences. We know that there are many families of Italian origin who are descended from people who arrived in the first half of the 20th century, and also from families who came to Ireland earlier, and that these families have many remarkable stories to tell. Our intention is to record and archive these stories, and they will form part of the National Folklore Collection.

If you would like to take part in this research, please contact us at: bealoideas@ucd.ie or deirdre.nuttall@adverbage.com. – Yours, etc,

Dr DEIRDRE NUTTALL,

Dr CRÍOSTÓIR

MAC CÁRTHAIGH,

National Folklore

Collection,

John Henry Newman

Building,

University College Dublin,

Belfield,

Dublin 4.