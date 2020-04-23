Sir, – Mark Mohan takes to task your columnist Una Mullally (Opinion & Analysis, April 20th), and contributors Kevin Callinan and Joe Cunningham (Opinion & Analysis, April 20th), for daring to suggest that Ireland suffers from distributive injustice (Letters, April 22nd).

He urges them to “use facts and comparative data” and then proceeds to quote the ESRI’s Dr Barra Roantree to rebuff the idea that Ireland suffers severe wealth inequality.

The “facts” he quotes, however, do not address the issue of wealth inequality at all but merely conclude that our existing income tax system is “particularly progressive” . That may well be the case but the fact remains that wealth inequality is not only high in Ireland but is growing despite that “progressive” income tax system.

The specific issue of wealth inequality is addressed in the World Economic Forum’s Inclusive Development Index 2018 and it establishes clearly that Ireland is very much a laggard when it comes to distributive justice. That reports states, “Although median living standards have risen modestly, Ireland is faced with high income inequality and soaring wealth inequality, as its wealth Gini score has increased by over 10 points in the past five years”.

Facts are only relevant when used in the proper context. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.