Sir, – Frank McNally writes that the artist William Orpen was the only Irishman officially involved in the 1919 Paris Peace Conference (An Irishman’s Diary, January 18th). Charles Doherty (son of Marcus Doherty an Irish-born judge and his wife Elizabeth O’Halloran) signed the Treaty of Versailles on behalf of Canada. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.