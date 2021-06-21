The influence of sports stars

Sir, – Cristiano Ronaldo’s simple act at a press conference of rejecting a bottle of Coca-Cola in favour of water knocked billions off Coca-Cola’s market value (Sport, June 16th).

This demonstrates the enormous power and influence that celebrities can wield.

So much good could be done with this power.

The clothing industry is second only to aviation in terms of the negative impact it has on the environment.

A huge amount of the wealth associated with sports and sports stars is tied up with sponsorship by clothing companies.

If a few of our most influential sports stars were to make certain demands of clothing companies before signing sponsorship deals, they could make a significant positive impact on both the environment and on the lives of the workers who produce our clothes. – Yours, etc,

AISLING JUDGE,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.