The indomitable Irish mother

Sir, – I am a junior doctor working in the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, better known as Holles Street.

The normal rhythm of my life, just like everybody else’s, has been heavily disrupted by coronavirus.

I have not seen my parents in Louth for many weeks now. One thing that has made these strange times that bit brighter is that my mother, Attracta Roche, has rediscovered her penmanship skills. Since the beginning of social restrictions, not a day has passed that myself and my partner have not received a letter or postcard from my mother in typical “Irish mammy” style.

Perhaps when the pandemic finally runs its course, we will continue the snail mail phenomenon.

But if not, I will look back fondly on this time and cherish the letters I have received.

For now, I had better get back to work and help the new babies of Holles Street meet their Irish mammies! – Yours, etc,

Dr DOIREANN ROCHE,

National Maternity

Hospital,

Dublin 2.