The impeachment of Donald Trump

Sir, – One aspect of the significant damage Donald Trump has done is his corrupting of the status of the Republican Party.

The party of Abraham Lincoln has been reduced to the status of politicised sycophants. It members in Congress could not, and did not, refute the facts which led to the impeachment vote.

Donald Trump sought to carry out a plot to undermine the integrity of a US presidential election; and then worked to block a lawful congressional investigation of his actions.

If the Republicans in the Senate fail to join with the Democrats in voting to convict Trump they will bring further dishonour upon their party. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.