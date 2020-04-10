The impact of flying

Sir, – Mark Fox (Letters, April 7th) states that our flying out for holidays generates CO2 and impacts negatively on people in developing countries. If only things were that simple!

Many countries, including developing ones, depend to a significant degree on foreign tourists to bring in money, especially hard currencies. And I personally could not look a poor Tunisian or Egyptian farmer in the eye and tell them that they must stop producing fruit that is flown to Europe! – Yours, etc,

PATRICK DAVIS,

Dublin 17.