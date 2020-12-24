The icing on the cake

Sir, – As I finished icing our Christmas cake last night, I took a moment to think about why I was taking part in this great Christmas tradition. Of course, having a sweet tooth is one good reason but there is more to it. I thought back to my childhood and all that I had learned at my mother’s elbow and realised that following the tradition is a small way to express my gratitude to her.

In a year when we have seen so much less of her than we would have wanted, it seems even more important to say “Thank you, Mam” for handing down these wonderful traditions.

Let’s hope the cake lasts long enough to be able to share together soon! – Is mise,

AIDAN MADDEN,

Dublin 7.