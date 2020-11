Sir, – It was good to read of the NewsBrands Journalism Awards 2020 and the overall winner, Ruadhán Mac Cormaic, for his work on the Lives Lost series and for reminding us all that those who have died are not just another anonymous Covid statistic. The front cover of the Irish Times (November 19th) reminds us all of the humanity of the 2,006 people who have died. Let us not forget. – Yours, etc,

MARIA O’DONOVAN,

Cork.