The HSE and accountability

Sir, – The Oireachtas has exercised valuable oversight over the HSE in the past year through its Public Accounts Committee and its Health Committee. That oversight is crucial and important.

It is only right, essential and proper that our elected politicians continue to challenge the “culture” of the HSE. If the odd senior executive gets his feathers ruffled from time to time, so be it. Things have to change. That should be the sole and determined focus of every past and present manager. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Carrigart, Co Donegal.