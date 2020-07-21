The housing crisis

Sir, – Catherine Jordan’s anger at the behaviour of landlords is understandable (Letters, July 18th). However, we must focus our ire on the real culprits of the current housing crisis: the Government, and more specifically the “market” ideology that informs its decision making.

The solution to all our housing problems is for the State to again fully engage in the provision and management of social housing to ensure that all citizens have ready access to a secure and adequate place to live. If that is achieved, then those who choose to enter the private housing market, whether to rent or buy, will see that market much easier to do business with, as the demand for private housing will not be driven by citizens having no other option.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien seems to be totally focused on getting cover so he can remove the ban on evictions and rent increases. Government sources are citing the Attorney General’s “concerns” regarding property rights.

Again, the solution is rather easy. If existing “property rights” are contributing to homelessness, or the threat if it, change the law, and the Constitution, if needs be.

A Constitution that does not serve the common good is not fit for purpose.

Although in the very early days of the current Government’s tenure, there is no sign of any intention to change a housing policy that has led us to where we are. Should that prove to be the case, it is the Government that is fully responsible for the continuation of the misery caused by that failed policy. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.