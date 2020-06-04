The hole story

Sir, – Dalkey in Co Dublin seems to be making national news these days. First there was an extended stay from Hollywood film star Matt Damon, and now, according to the latest report, a hole has appeared on one of its streets (News, June 3rd).

It’s all so exciting for us so far away from these momentous events. – Yours, etc,

KEITH NOLAN,

Caldragh,

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – Perhaps it was caused by the Matt being pulled out from under them? – Yours, etc,

NORMAN

LOWTHER,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – Are gardaí looking into it? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.