The height of the Hauntings Soldier

Sir, – Frank McNally (An Irishman’s Diary, November 28th) asks why the Hauntings Soldier sculpture had to be so big.

For me, it was the perfect size, towering over me as I awkwardly stared at and through it, casting a dark and gloomy silhouette on my camera lens as I photographed it against a November sky and as I turned to leave, its overreaching presence dared me not look back for fear I was being stalked.

All of which left me botheringly ill at ease, sombre of mood and, as an old soldier, tormented in conscience.

War is hell! – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.