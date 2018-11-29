The height of ‘The Hauntings Soldier’

Sir, – Frank McNally (An Irishman’s Diary’ (November 28th) seems to argue that the sheer size of the poignant metal sculpture of the soldier (six metres) was too much and perhaps out of proportion to the surroundings.

Some sculptures, precisely because of their size, are designed to make a dramatic statement. Overall public reaction proved that point.

Can you imagine Antony Gormley’s “Angel of the North” in England, at 20 metres, reduced to two metres? It would probably have become known as “The Gnome of the North”. Similarly reduced in size, the 46-metre high Statue of Liberty might have been known as “The Statue of Lilliput”. Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.