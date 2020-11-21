The greying of US politics

Sir, – Why is youth and vigour so disregarded in the US political system? US president-elect Joe Biden is 78, and Donald Trump is 74. Democratic House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81, as is House majority leader Steny Hoyer. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell is 79.

With the enormous demands and associated responsibilities of these jobs – and with the best will in the world – their mental and physical acuity must be in decline.

It’s rare to find any corresponding political leaders of such advanced years in any other country, saving the occasional despot. – Yours, etc,

TOM FINN,

Cappataggle,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.