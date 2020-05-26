The grey vote and the next generation

Sir, – I readily agree with Michael Durkan’s sentiments (Letters, May 25th). Aside from the lack of properly run residential care for older people, this section of the population are at the receiving end of positive discrimination in each budget. Our expenses are low in comparison with parents of children. While some complaints have been made on the issue of cocooning, the victims of Covid-19 include younger people who are facing employment uncertainty in the coming years.

The money being spent during this crisis will have to be repaid, and the burden of that debt will not fall on the shoulders of the over seventies. The incoming government must cease to make the annual increase to the State pension a priority. It is time for the grey vote to think about the next generation. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.