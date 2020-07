Sir, – Why does a large proportion of our population and various groups need to ask the Government if it is safe to put their hands into the fire? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN GRAHAM,

Dublin 13.

A chara, – Why on earth would any country in the world with a lower level of Covid-19 want planeloads of Irish holidaymakers arriving daily? – Is mise,

SEÁN O’KIERSEY,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.