The gig economy

Sir, – Lesley Kane (Letters, June 6th) rightly points out the plight of “ordinary” musicians and entertainers who enliven the pub scene all year round.

The new rules for pubs have not addressed this at all, other than to add a bland “No live music” tagged on to the end of a paragraph about toilets!

Thousands of regular gigging musicians are facing an uncertain future, not to mention the bars who boost their income and footfall with live traditional sessions that our visitors appreciate so much.

Given that my gig diary for 2020 is looking pretty much redundant now, should I even buy a diary for 2021? – Yours, etc,

MARIANNE ASHCROFT,

Gleneely,

Inishowen,

Co Donegal.