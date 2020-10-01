The ghost in the machine

Sir, – Some mornings it’s hard to raise at smile before the coffee machine is warm. Despite this, in my kitchen this morning Michael Harding gave me a laugh-out-loud moment (“I felt like a washing machine with a blocked hosepipe”, Life, September 30th). Not a smile or a quick intake of breath but an actual laugh. It may indeed have been so loud that I thought I could feel my disherwasher’s judgment. Thanks for that, Michael. Good to hear that there’s no sock in your hosepipe. – Is mise,

THOMAS NALLY,

Dublin 2.