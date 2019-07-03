The generosity of Boris Johnson

Sir, – You reported that Boris Johnson has ruled out using the bailout loan provided to Ireland by the UK in 2010 as leverage against Ireland’s intransigence over the backstop (Business, June 28th).

It may be his kindly feelings towards his “friends and partners in Dublin” that prompts his generosity.

Or maybe, for once, he got a briefing on the truth of the matter and knows it is priced at 2.6 per cent and could be replaced at a rate of 0.6 per cent with no difficulty. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CRONIN,

Wexford.