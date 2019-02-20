The future of Venezuela

A chara, – I was somewhat bemused by Donald Trump’s words of support for “ordinary Venezuelans” in a speech he made recently. If those same folks decided that they would like to move to the US to escape the impending trouble in their country, I imagine they would become terrorists and drug dealers overnight in the eyes of the master of the White House. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Gorey, Co Wexford.

Sir, – The invasion, conquest and occupation of Iraq commenced on March 20th, 2003 and all the evidence is that decision by the United States and its “Coalition of the Willing” had horrific consequences especially for the men, women and children of Iraq.

Now, the US and a new “Coalition of the Willing” including the UK and other EU states are threatening Venezuela. Their leader, President Trump, has not ruled out the use of force against this country, the consequences of which would be devastating both for Venezuela and the region.

We, the organisers of the march in Dublin against the Iraq war on February 15th, 2003 condemn the interference and threat of war against the sovereign state of Venezuela. We particularly condemn the decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to involve the people of Ireland in this interference and possible threat of war against Venezuela. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BOYD

BARRETT, Irish Anti-War

Movement, BRENDAN

BUTLER, NGO Peace

Alliance & ROGER COLE,

Peace & Neutrality Alliance,

C/o Dublin 1.