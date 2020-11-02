The future of the Defence Forces

Sir, – Having served for a number of years alongside your correspondent Michael Gannon (“Time to Disband the Defence Forces?”, October 29th) I empathise with his almost despairing cri de coeur.

If the article he referred to concerning the Naval Service is correct in stating that the Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service has been ordered by the Government not to decrease the number of sea-going vessels regardless of available crew, surely the depths of dishonesty and lack of respect for Defence Forces personnel have been finally reached.

That the same personnel loyally continue to perform their duties is highlighted by the imminent departure of a battalion to Lebanon for an unbroken period of six months service.

It is unlikely that any politician will propose disbanding the Defence Forces, but then again that may not be necessary as within a very short time – unless the bureaucratic Gordian knot is cut – those same Defence Forces will lose viability and capability and little will be left to disband. – Yours, etc,

TOM HODSON,

Colonel (Retired),

Co Dublin.