The future of meat

Sir, – Given the current global population, and its increasing appetite for meat, especially as the world population is still growing and developing countries upgrade their diets, it’s unlikely we’ll see factory farming replaced by low-density free-range farming, which would only serve to decrease yields while increasing land use.

Perhaps one solution will be lab meats, grown in bioreactors from cell cultures, which would eliminate the cruelty and overwhelming majority of disease vectors that exist in conventional meat production, provided that it is cost competitive, and taste and nutritional values can be adequately replicated. – Yours, etc,

