The future of Lyric FM

Sir, – Like many parents, I spend my Saturdays driving kids to their sports events, while I record the serious stuff to watch later. It’s obviously crucial that I avoid hearing the results of games as I travel. The preservation of Lyric FM is thus essential for my ongoing enjoyment of sport. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – We add our voices to the chorus of protesters objecting to the possible axing of lean-run oasis of high-quality music that is Lyric FM. Such a dulling of the airwaves would be a sad reflection on our cultural priorities. Are we to lose some of the most engaging and informed presenters, edged out in favour of yet more chaotic radio debates? – Yours, etc,

MEGAN O’BEIRNE,

PATRICK O’BEIRNE,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.