The future of Lyric FM

Sir, – With election season looming, Lyric FM is needed more than ever. – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH,

Templeogue, Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Having yet again been driven to turn off RTÉ Radio 1 during a “discussion” in which the ambition of the participants seemed to be to shout each other down, thus making it impossible to hear any individual voice, I was, like some of your correspondents, appalled to hear that RTÉ is considering axing Lyric. With debates on subjects going on ad nauseam, with constant news bulletins relaying bad news, we need Lyric as an oasis of peace and tranquillity in our turbulent world.

Please, RTÉ, reconsider. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.

Sir, – The silence of the Minister for Communications on Lyric’s fate is telling. But then again, he is only the Minister. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MORAN,

Dublin 8.