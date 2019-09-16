The future of Lyric FM

Sir, – Reports – albeit unconfirmed – about the possible axing of RTÉ’s Lyric FM, as a book-balancing exercise at the station, are unsettling. Lyric has provided a welcome refuge from the troubled and boisterous world since its inauguration over 20 years ago. This was a time when we were diverting our thoughts from exclusive economic development towards the wider province of the arts. The late TK Whitaker cited Lyric as an indicator of our cultural growth.

Hopefully, when the time comes, the bookkeepers will succumb to wise counsel, and allow us the continuing pleasure of Lyric FM. – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS PHELAN,

Artane,

Dublin 5.