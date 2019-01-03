The future of Brexit

Sir, – As a new year begins, I cannot help but wonder if the word “Brexit” will continue to command copious column inches this time next year.

Do I dare hope? – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – I noted that “Madness” heralded in 2019 for the new year celebrations in London. This being the year of Brexit, it is good to know that our nearest neighbour has a sense of humour. – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Continued Irish Government support for the Northern Ireland backstop will almost certainly guarantee a hard Brexit, thus returning tens of thousands of currently employed Irish workers to the dole queues.

Our economy could take many years to recover fully.

Of course, other outcomes are still possible. But the Irish Government must think on its feet and bravely make its decisions based on what is best for the 2.2 million workers who ply their trade in this jurisdiction. Either way, the UK will, I am sure, continue to act in the best interests of Northern Irish workers. – Yours, etc,

NIALL GINTY,

Killester,

Dublin 5.