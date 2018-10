Sir, – Deirdre Falvey mentions in her excellent piece on the torpedoing of the RMS Leinster (Features, October 6th) that a crown was two shillings and sixpence. In fact it was twice that – five shillings.

A crown was frequently used as a token of goods in marriage ceremonies . It was a coin that my father carried to his dying day as a memento of his and my departed mother’s union in holy matrimony. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McDONNELL,

Termonfeckin,

Co Louth.