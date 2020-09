Sir, – When reporting the statistics for Covid-19, can you let us know why Dublin is treated as one county when there are four counties, as represented by South Dublin County Council, Dublin City Council, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and Fingal County Council? I wonder what differences there are between each of these and therefore which ones to avoid. – Yours, etc,

TOM FITZGERALD,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin