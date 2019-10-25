Sir, – Sincere congratulations are due to Vivien Lusted on receiving the Florence Nightingale Medal (“Irish nurse receives Florence Nightingale Medal for humanitarian work in Iraq”, News, October 14th).

You state that she is only the fifth Irish nurse to receive this award; however, the official records of the International Red Cross note that my mother (then Elizabeth Kenny) was the fifth Irish nurse to receive the Florence Nightingale Medal.

She was awarded the medal in 1967 following her work in Vietnam from 1963 to 1966.

I cannot tell you if there have been others since, but at the very least, Ms Lusted is the sixth Irish winner of this illustrious award. – Yours, etc,

KEN HEALY,

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.