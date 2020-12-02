The fiscal watchdog barks

Sir, – When even the dog on the street knows that the time of the deficit hawk has come to an end, it defies description that a “watchdog”, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, would make such an intervention about public spending (“Fiscal council accuses Government of imprudent spending hike”, Business, December 1st). It has revealed itself as a deeply ideological and outdated entity that is no longer fit for purpose. – Yours, etc,

GLENN FITZPATRICK,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.