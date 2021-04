Sir, – Further to Michael Viney’s “Everyone remembers their first kingfisher” (Weekend, April 24th), my first sighting of a kingfisher was on Arklow’s South Quay in 1955.

It was low tide and the exposed ribs of a long-abandoned and sunken timber vessel provided an ideal perch for a kingfisher. – Yours, etc,

ANN LEE-DOYLE,

Arklow,

Co Wicklow.