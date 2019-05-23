The fine art of election posters

Sir, – I am happy to assure Gerry Fogarty that the absence he notes of “vandals” applying their “artistic skills” to election posters is a local rather than a national issue (Letters, May 22nd). Those around Cork feature the traditional array of added eye-patches, moustaches and beards. Between Kinsale and Cork Airport, though, a higher level of art is to be enjoyed where posters have been removed and meticulously dissected into collages. Specific facial features have been cut out and swapped with those from other posters, some inverted or replaced back-to-front. Mr Fogarty, and perhaps even Picasso, would be impressed. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.