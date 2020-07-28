The final straw

Sir, – I wish to express my deepest disappointment in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) about the recent cancellation of the Girls Senior Post Primary School (PPS) All Ireland Final.

I’m a Leaving Certificate student in Loreto Clonmel. This year I was part of the team that made it to the “A Ladies PPS All-Ireland final”. Due to Covid-19 we were unfortunately unable to play this match but now that restrictions are lifting and GAA matches are going ahead we are seeking to play this final as both teams (Loreto SS Clonmel and Moate CS) are keen.

Shannon Mullvihill (from Moate) and Kellyann Hogan and myself, Avril Geoghegan (from Loreto Clonmel) along with our coaches, have written several letters to the LGFA asking for this match to be played but they have rejected all our requests. This news was extremely hard to accept but even harder to accept when we found out the Boys Provincial A and B finals were allowed to be played.

This is unacceptable and sexist. However, we are still not giving up on our dreams of playing our All Ireland.

We would like to draw attention this heartbreaking cancellation. – Yours, etc,

AVRIL GEOGHEGAN,

Clonmel Co Tipperary.