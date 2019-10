Sir, – Now that we are in the Rugby World Cup knockout stages, could our pundits and commentators remember that just as there is no “fizz” in Phibsboro and no “lizard” in Chapelizod, there is no “e” in Tokyo. If we can manage that, we should be okey dokey. – Yours, etc,

BERNARD FARRELL,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.