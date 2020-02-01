The face is familiar

Sir, – Since 1999 photographs of candidates are placed on ballot papers.

The main reason was to help voters who have literacy difficulties and to alleviate the problem of several candidates with the same or similar names appearing on the ballot paper.

But are some of our general election candidates breaking some trade descriptions act by using their confirmation photographs?

Or perhaps some have received some facial enhancements lately. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK WHELAN,

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – I am surprised that none of the political commentariat have mentioned the remarkable rejuvenating effect this election has had on sitting TDs and candidates alike, whether in government or opposition. Nowhere on the elections posters or literature is there a wrinkle, furrowed brow or blemish to be seen. This remarkable elixir of youth appears to be a most egalitarian tonic, having exactly the same effect, regardless of age or sex.

Forget the economy, leadership debates and other petty issues such as Brexit, housing and spending. Whoever makes this remarkable substance freely available to the public gets my vote. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE DOCKRELL,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.