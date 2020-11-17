The EU, Brexit and Northern Ireland

Sir, – Newton Emerson’s most recent article (Opinion & Analysis, November 12th) follows a familiar trope among unionists and Brexiteers – that the EU should solve the many problems created by the UK wishing to leave the EU.

Throughout the negotiations, the EU has been open to various options in recognition of the special status of Northern Ireland, but most of them were rejected either by London or the DUP.

It is possible that we are now seeing understandable weariness rather than indifference on the part of the EU. – Yours, etc,

NEIL CONDON,

Dublin 4.