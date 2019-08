Sir, – I am always being reminded that the EU is an organisation of 28 members in which every member has a voice and, in certain circumstances, every member also has a veto.

If that is correct, why is it that, when Boris Johnson or Simon Coveney want to influence the EU on Brexit issues, they only ever seem to visit Germany and France? When will they visit Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia and Finland? – Yours, etc,

MARY MORRISSEY,

Castletownbere,

Co Cork.