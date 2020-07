Sir, – Fintan O’Toole referred to “Micheál Mac Liammóir” as being the invented name of “an English man, Michael Wilton” (Opinion & Analysis, July 14th). His original name was Alfred Willmore and he was buried in St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton, Co Dublin, which contains the remains of lots of other people who straddled the English/Irish fence, such as Phil Lynott, born in Staffordshire. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.