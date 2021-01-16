The end of the Trump presidency

Sir, – As we enter the last few days of the Trump presidency, it’s worth reflecting on how it was foreseen. More than a decade before it began, an episode of The Simpsons called “Bart to the Future” famously involved a vision of the future where Lisa Simpson became US president. She found herself taking over the position from Donald Trump, at that time a man better known for roles in reality television.

Dan Greaney, one of the writers on the show later explained, “It was a warning to America. It was consistent with a vision of America going insane. What we wanted was for Lisa to have problems beyond her fixing . . . and that’s why we had Trump be president before her”. It appears that the writers predicted not just the election of Trump, but also the challenges facing Mr Biden.

One can only wish him luck in restoring America’s credibility and reputation in the world. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.