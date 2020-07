Sir, – Much has been made of the new Coalition agreement “ending almost a century of Civil War politics”.

Really? With Sinn Féin the largest Opposition party?

Have we forgotten the recent furore over how to approach the history of the War of Independence?

I fear the issue of Civil War politics has simply been re-cast. We’ll see in the next few years. – Yours, etc,

TERRY DOLAN,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.