The elves are busy – A letter from Santa Claus

A chara, – Season’s greetings to everyone from the enchanted North Pole!

Letters are pouring in from all around the world so I would like to remind all the boys and girls in Ireland to write and post their letters to me as soon as possible. I especially enjoy the colourful pictures they draw of Rudolph and me.

The elves are busy with their magical elf-dust and making sure all the toys are ready in time for Christmas.

Boys and girls should write their letter to me straight away.

Put it in an envelope, seal it and address it to “Santa Claus, The North Pole”.

Write their own name and full postal address (in very clear handwriting) on the top left-hand corner of the front of the envelope.

Stick a €1 stamp on the top right-hand corner.

Post it in a green An Post postbox – that’s important!

It’s that easy! My friends in An Post are helping me to reply to as many children’s letters as possible.

Rudolph is working out at the gym to make sure he’s in shape for his trip on Christmas Eve so he will certainly enjoy any treats left out for him!

I hope you all have a very wonderful and peaceful Christmas. – Is mise,

SANTA CLAUS,

The Workshop,

The North Pole.