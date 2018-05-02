Sir, – Nick Park’s analogy is nonsensical (“Referendum on Eighth about trusting politicians – not women or doctors”, Opinion & Analysis, May 2nd). Elected representatives do not simply appear out of nowhere, take what they want from us, and then vanish without trace. They are chosen by us, they are accountable to us, and they can be fired by us if they fail to deliver. Moreover, if they introduce legislation we disagree with – as they sometimes will do – we can use our power to effect changes in this legislation, either by persuading them to adopt our position or by replacing them with someone who does. With the Eighth Amendment in place, however, we do not have this power when it comes to abortion law. It is not only politicians’ hands that are tied under Article 40.3.3; it is ours as voters.

Under the Eighth Amendment, abortion may be lawfully provided in Ireland only in the case of a real and substantial risk to the woman’s life. The people we elect to legislate for us will be utterly helpless to change this situation as long as the Eighth Amendment remains. Thus, for anyone who believes that there are any other circumstances in which terminations should be available here, the only way to make this possible is by voting for repeal. – Yours, etc,

WENDY LYON,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – While Dr Thomas Finegan (April 30th) is correct that in the UK termination of pregnancy can take place up to 24 weeks on mental health grounds, he fails to mention the pertinent fact that in England and Wales, 92 per cent of abortions are carried out before 13 weeks gestation. Late abortion is rare. It is not requested on a whim, and it usually takes place in the context of very sad and difficult circumstances. We need to trust women, and the doctors who care for them. – Yours, etc,

Dr CLAIRE GLEESON,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – I read with interest the proposed changes to Isle of Man’s restrictive abortion laws (“Isle of Man could be set to decriminalise abortion”, World News, April 30th). This is a timely reminder that we are not alone in our journey towards improving access to healthcare for our women. It is important for us as a society to acknowledge that it is normal to have strong and conflicting feelings about pregnancy and the Eighth Amendment referendum, but however we feel it is not for us to judge someone’s decisions when we do not know her circumstances and the unique difficulties she faces.

As in the Isle of Man, we place an undue financial, physical and emotional burden on a woman or couple who have made this highly personal and important life decision.

Sadly this burden falls heaviest on those most vulnerable. She may be a woman on low income, a woman with a disability who needs continuity of her care, a migrant woman whose visa will not permit her to travel to the UK, a child in the State’s care. Strong feelings are not sufficient justification for us to take away the ability to make important life decisions from these women.

As in the Isle of Man we have an opportunity build a better more compassionate and caring society – let us not let it slip through our hands. – Yours, etc,

SINEAD KIRWAN,

Golden,

Tipperary.

Sir, – The abortion law you pass and the abortion law you practice are two very different things. The 1967 Abortion Act (which commenced on April 27th, 1968, just over 50 years ago) was meant to introduce a list of exceptions under which abortions could be granted in England, Scotland and Wales.

Since then there have been more than eight million “exceptions” in Britain, with 202,469 alone in 2016.

I don’t want to see similar “exceptions” becoming the norm in Ireland. I’m voting No. – Yours, etc,

CLARA O’BRIEN,

Charleville,

Co Cork.

Sir, – The right to life is a fundamental, unique human right. In its absence, no other right can be exercised.

The State presently guarantees to defend and vindicate the equality of rights of the mother and unborn baby as far as is practicable. Our maternity services value both lives and provide treatment for both. The life of the baby is not placed over that of the mother.

The majority of abortions worldwide take place on healthy mothers and healthy babies. Mothers who find themselves in the very difficult situation with an unwanted pregnancy must be given the necessary help, support and understanding in an ongoing compassionate way. The deliberate destruction of the unborn baby cannot be justified, regardless of where it takes place. It is an assault on human dignity.

The insertion of the Eighth Amendment in the Constitution 35 years ago had a vision based on the right to life of every person. That vision is still relevant today. – Yours, etc,

Dr PATRICIA HASSETT,

Dooneen,

Ennis.

Sir, – Back in 1982, statements from the Presbyterian Church, in which I was raised, recognised that there were “exceptional cases, where medical abortion might be necessary”.

It repeats that point in this weekend’s statement of opposition to repeal of the Eighth Amendment (“Presbyterian Church urges No vote in abortion referendum”, News, April 30th). Yet, we have had clear testimony from obstetricians, at the Oireachtas Committee, and ample legal evidence on how the Eighth Amendment can prevent intervention, even in exceptional cases, allowing it only at that late point when there is a “real and substantial risk” that a woman might die.

Surely the Presbyterian Church does not consider women to be of such low status that it accepts this exceptionally restrictive level of protection.

Would ministers really consider it adequate if the lives of their own wives or daughters were at risk? – Yours, etc,

Dr SANDRA McAVOY,

Cork.