Sir, – It is disappointing to learn that the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment will not hear from families who say their children are alive thanks to the Eighth Amendment.

These families were also excluded from the proceedings at the Citizens’ Assembly so if they were invited to address the Oireachtas Committee then there would not be any “duplication of work”. Instead, the members of the committee would have an opportunity to hear this valuable testimony, so sorely missed at the assembly.

With decisions like this it is becoming more and more difficult to avoid reaching the conclusion that there is a concerted effort to deny these families the chance to speak for fear they might show all the good that the Eighth Amendment has given to Ireland. – Yours, etc,

MAEVE RATTIGAN,

Knock,

Co Mayo.