The DUP and Brexit

Sir, – I have listened to interviews with DUP leaders recently. The blustering Sammy Wilson was allowed free rein to go on about there being no question of Northern Ireland being chiselled away from the UK or of a border down the Irish Sea. The more urbane Jeffrey Donaldson was allowed to recite such vague assurances as where there’s a will there’s a way and if we work together we can solve this. Enough. Surely it is time that interviewers toughened up and asked each DUP leader the following question and pushed hard for an answer: “What did you think was going to happen at the land border following Brexit?” – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN CASSERLY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.