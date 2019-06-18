The DUP and a no-deal Brexit

Sir, – DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson was recently reported as saying that the Irish Government was “driving us all” to a no-deal Brexit (News, June 13th).

The recent voting history of the DUP on this topic tells a different story,

In a House of Commons vote on March 14th, MPs voted in favour (by 211 votes) of Theresa May seeking a Brexit delay from the EU. At that point, the UK had been due to leave the EU on March 29th. The DUP voted against a Brexit delay – effectively voting to leave the EU without a deal in place two weeks later.

In a more recent vote on June 12th, MPs rejected a Labour-led motion to avoid a no-deal Brexit by only 11 votes. The DUP again voted against the motion, holding the balance of power with their 10 votes. – Yours, etc,

NEIL CONDON,

Dublin 4.