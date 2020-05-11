The Dublin and Monaghan bombings

Sir, – Most people experience, vicariously or close at hand, events which become milestones for the rest of their lives. One such milestone for me was the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings. I was on my way home (in Dublin) from lecturing in St Patrick’s College Maynooth, when I heard on the radio of the horrific bombing that had just happened in Dublin city. In fact, it was still happening as I was coming through Ballyfermot and approaching Kilmainham. Garda cars, ambulances, and Army vehicles were sounding their sirens.

I went to Jervis Street hospital to offer my services. The whole medical and support team, as well as the gardaí, chaplains and others were acting heroically. The Army bomb squad was busy along the streets.

In the hospital, I asked if I could do anything to help. I was directed to a teenage boy who was injured and in shock. He told me he had not being in contact with his family or parents. I offered to go to his home. He gave me his address and I drove to the local Garda station in the area where he lived. The staff were extremely helpful and immediately made contact with the young lad’s family. They had being “worried to death” since they had no contact with him. I reassured them that he would be all right. I will never forget the sense of relief and joy when they found out he would be all right. They immediately headed to the hospital. One could actually feel the depth of love between the parent and child. For me it was Christlike.

The following Sunday morning, I was invited to Gardiner Street to the house of the late John O’Brien, his wife Anna, and their two infant children Jacqueline (17 months) and Anne-Marie (five months), who had being killed in the bombing. John, his wife and two children were passing by a car in which there was a bomb. All four were killed instantly, I was told. I still remember (46 years later), John’s brother telling me that, “John, his wife and two children went everywhere together.” Later when giving a “Novena of Grace” in Finglas parish, I met John’s mother, a noble lady.

The heinous massacre of the O’Brien family made such an impression upon me that I wrote to the Dublin authorities some days later requesting that they rename Gardiner Street as O’Brien Street in memory of this innocent family.

Such tragedies should never be forgotten. It is still not too late to do something noble in their memory. It is also necessary to let the people know who and what were behind these awful events! Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílis. – Is mise,

MICHEAL MacGREIL, SJ

Cathair Na Mart

Co Mhaigh Eo.