Sir, – US country band the Dixie Chicks has shortened the band’s name to the Chicks, citing issues with Dixie’s perceived slavery connotations (News, June 26th).

Given how sexist the term “chick” is, especially given that irony is so last century, maybe they should from now on refer to themselves as “The”.

Although 1980s band The The might object to that, and they should bear in mind that “the” is a definite article, with all the binary connotations inherent in being definite. They should consider renaming themselves with a suitably indefinite article, such as “A”, and switch to playing racially non-privileged music, and, to be on the safe side, fire themselves. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN MacCANN,

Trillick,

Co Tyrone.