The divorce referendum

A chara, – Some seem to be under the impression that the upcoming divorce referendum is about reducing the waiting time from four years to two. It is not.

It is about removing the amount of time from the Constitution entirely and instead giving the power to determine the length of that period into the hands of the Government. Current proposals are that if the referendum is carried that the time should be changed to two years.

There will be nothing, however, to prevent future governments from reducing the time to such an extent that it becomes meaningless. Neither, it should be noted, will there be anything to prevent one from dramatically increasing the waiting period to the point where divorce would be effectively unavailable.

Given this, I would suggest the proposed amendment should be rejected. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.