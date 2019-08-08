The distinctive smells of Dublin

Sir, – In reference to Frank McNally’s piece (An Irishman’s Diary, August 7th) on distinctive Dublin smells, I would add the jungle-like aroma produced by the exotic plants found in the Great Palm House in the Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin. – Yours, etc,

SEAN

McGIBBON,

Kilkenny.

Sir-, – If anybody takes on board Frank McNally’s suggestion for a “Museum of Smells”, and I hope they will, please include the smell of creosote. It would transport me back to 1952 when the first load of ESB poles, for rural electrification, arrived in our area. – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Frank McNally lists some of the smells synonymous with everyday life in Dublin. As well as the delicious aromas of the Guinness hops and coffee roasting in Bewley’s, it would be a folly to omit the unmistakable but questionable odour that wafts its way from the coastline around Blackrock and Booterstown Dart stations at low tide and – dare it be said – regardless of whether or not the train is in motion. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

CULLEN,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Frank McNally’s list of Dublin smells brought me back to the 1940s and 1950s living in what is now Dublin 8. Might I suggest that the list be divided into two categories – the smells that permeated the air all around the area and the smells detected as you passed certain locations?

In the first category was, of course, the smell of a fresh batch of Guinness wort, partnered by the smell of yeast being dried out for animal food. A few streets away was the smell of Keeffe’s the knackers in Mill Street and the smell of fresh tobacco from the Wills factory on the South Circular Road. In the second category was the smell from the doorways of tenement houses, the smell outside the chippers and, of course, the stench from the public lavatories.

Also, in the “passing by” category were the aromas from Plunket’s Roast House in Marrowbone Lane and St Catherine’s Bakery in Thomas Court.

Incidentally, the story is told of Fr Francis Gleeson, parish priest of Meath Street in 1954, the Marian Year, who installed a carillon in the church tower which played The Bells of the Angelus on the hour, every hour, even through the night. He was contacted by the managing director of Guinness who, at the time, lived in 104 James Street asking Fr Gleeson to stop playing the carillon through the night as it was disturbing his sleep. Fr Gleeson’s prompt reply was that he would stop the carillon when Guinness stopped the smell. – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.